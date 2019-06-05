Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jenevra P. Yunker. View Sign Service Information Overman-Jones Funeral Home 15219 South Joliet Road Plainfield , IL 60544 (815)-436-9221 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Overman-Jones Funeral Home 15219 South Joliet Road Plainfield , IL 60544 View Map Funeral 7:00 PM Overman-Jones Funeral Home 15219 South Joliet Road Plainfield , IL 60544 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PLAINFIELD — Jenevra P. Yunker, 85, of Winchester and formerly of Plainfield passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at her home.



She was born at home on her family's farm in Orland Park on June 25, 1933.



She was the devoted wife of 65 years to the late Earl Edward Yunker; beloved mother of Glen (Sydney) Yunker, Lyle (Nancy) Yunker, Connie (Steve) Perabeau and Gary (Sue) Yunker; and adored grandma of Jennifer (Randy) Carroll, Stephanie Back, Nick (Lindsey) Yunker, Laura (Jess) Conboy, Amy Kunke, Stephanie Babyar, Christopher (Veronica) Babyar, Jake Yunker, Matt Yunker, Samantha Babyar, Josh and Doug Perabeau, Bryan (Amanda) Yunker and Amy (Brandt) Bender. The light of her life were her 15 great-grandchildren and her 16th, to be born in October. She also was dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews; a cousin and a friend to many.



Jenevra was a lifelong farmer and worked right alongside her husband, Earl. She not only worked the land but was the accountant for the farm and drove the truck and the tractor, all while ensuring her family was well-fed and ready for the day. Her loving smile and warm heart will live on in those who knew and loved her.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the .



Pallbearers will be Jenevra's six grandsons.



Pallbearers will be Jenevra's six grandsons.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Road, Plainfield. A funeral will follow at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Sherry Steele officiating. Family and friends are invited to meet for graveside servivces at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery, 24800 S. Governors Highway, Monee.

