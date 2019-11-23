Guest Book View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia 831 N. Fifth St. Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3176 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM First United Methodist Church Vandalia , FL View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church Vandalia , FL View Map Service 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church Vandalia , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VANDALIA — Jenna R. Protz, 14, of Vandalia passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in an auto accident near Hillsboro.



She was born Aug. 3, 2005, in Effingham, the daughter of Randol Keith "Randy" and Brenda Diane (Baptist) Protz.



Jenna was a freshman at Vandalia Community High School. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and attended its weekly youth group. She also was a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Code Red at Vandalia Community High School.



Jenna was a member of the VCHS volleyball and basketball programs and was so excited to begin her basketball career in the gymnasium in which she grew up. Her other activities included Vandalia Junior High volleyball, basketball, softball and track. She was a junior high school state qualifier in discus.



Outside of school, Jenna was born into a family of life-long drag racers and was the fourth generation of the Protz family to be involved. She began driving her junior dragster at the age of 8 and saw a lot of win lights from Day 1. She especially enjoyed when the win light came for her against the boys!



Jenna loved watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals, Duke University, University of Alabama, the Vandalia Vandals, and other teams.



Jenna loved being with family; her dog, Hoosier; and, most of all, her friends. She loved keeping up with her SnapChat streaks and her 11:11 crew. She loved shopping, macaroni and cheese, fake succulent plants, sloths, penguins and anything tiny she could collect. She will always be remembered for making others laugh, her silly faces, her fun personality, her smile, her ability to accept everyone and her selflessness.



She is survived by her father, Randy Protz, and Janel of Vandalia; her mother, Brenda Protz, and Heidi Silveira of Springfield; her sister, Brandy Michelle Protz of Vandalia; her grandparents, Frank "Buzz" Baptist and Barbara of Jacksonville; an uncle, Brian Baptist, and Jenny of Jacksonville; cousins, Makenna and Daxton of Jacksonville; and a stepbrother, Quinton Kornegay of Belleville.



She was preceded in death by her parental grandparents, William "Bill" and Jackolyn Protz.



Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Vandalia with chaplains Scottie Wilson and Lee Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be at the church from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to and/or Old Capitol Foundation, which benefits Vandalia Community Schools. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at



