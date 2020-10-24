1/1
Jennie L. Six
BLUFFS — Jennie L. Six, 89, of Bluffs passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

She was born Jan. 12, 1931, in Winchester, the daughter of Ernest and Mabel Brown Neese. She married Howard Six on May 12, 1951, in Winchester.

Surviving are her husband, Howard of Bluffs; two children, Jeff (Jamie) Six of Oxville and Cindy (John) Ross of Bluffs; three grandchildren, Stacey (fiancé, Billy McCurley) Goetze, Tyler (Kari) Six and Kyle (companion, Alexis Curtis) Six; three great-grandchildren, Adley and Emmy Six and Gracie Goetze; and one brother, James Neese. Jennie was preceded in death by four siblings, Wayne Neese, Eloise Gregory, Martha Merriman and Vera Neese.

Jennie served as the Bluffs postmaster for years. She worked for Scott County Farm Bureau and Walton's Appliance in Jacksonville before becoming postmaster. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to Las Vegas.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Bluffs with internment at Hillcrest Cemetery near Bluffs. Family will greet friends from noon Monday until the time of the service. Social distancing and masks will be required at the funeral home and cemetery because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Alzheimer's Association or Meredosia-Bluffs Rescue Squad. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
