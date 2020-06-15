Jenny Elizabeth Geirnaeirt, 48, of Jacksonville died Friday, June 12, 2020, near Jacksonville.

She was born Sept. 3, 1971, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Andrew and Sandra Jean Eoff Stremlau. She married Terry Geirnaeirt on July 6, 2002, at Rammelkamp Chapel on the campus of Illinois College in Jacksonville, and he survives.

Jenny also is survived by three children, Grace, Lilly and Owen, all at home; her mother, Sandra Eoff Fisher; a brother, Andrew Stremlau [daughter, Tara (fiancé, Stephen Carman); and son, Conor]; and a sister, Julie (Rex Ginder) Stremlau, all of Jacksonville. In addition, she is survived by half-sisters Teresa (Ted Braveman) Stremlau (son, Dylan Braveman) of Arlington, Massachusetts, and Michelle (Danny) Bills (son, Nick Bills) of Nashua, New Hampshire; stepsisters Bobbi (Kermit) Stumbo of Jacksonville and Sandy (Gary) Hawks of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; as well as Gary and Janice Geirnaeirt, Amy Kumlien (daughters Megan, Rachel and Emily), Kyle and Jami Geirnaeirt (son, Dane), Gretchen Geirnaeirt, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father; her stepfather, Robert Fisher; and her grandparents, Ralph and Dorothy Eoff.

Jenny graduated from Routt Catholic High School in 1989 and earned her degree in communications from Illinois College. While at Illinois College, Jenny was an active member of Gamma Delta Literary Society. In her career as a public servant, Jenny served under former State Rep. Jim Watson and then as legislative director for State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer before being appointed Morgan County treasurer in 2015. She was re-elected treasurer in 2018. In recognition of her service as county treasurer, she was awarded the 2019 Illinois County Treasurer of the Year Award for Zone 2 by the Illinois Treasurers Association.

Jenny was very active in her community. She was involved in Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, Jacksonville Art Association and its Beaux Arts Ball, and the Routt/Our Saviour Dreams fundraiser. She was a lifelong member of Church of Our Saviour, participated in league bowling for years, and once received the honor of Bowler of the Year. Jenny was an active supporter of all her children's activities and loved being a "hockey mom". She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues fan. Jenny also was an exceptional cook and she never missed an opportunity to prepare her loved recipes for her family and friends. Jenny was the light in every room into which she walked. Her electric smile and one-of-a-kind personality will leave a mark on the Jacksonville community forever. Jenny's presence was larger than life. Jenny was an incredible mother and the glue that held her large family together.

The family will host a "drive-through" visitation at Williamson Funeral Home beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A private Mass will be Wednesday at Church of Our Saviour with the service live-streamed at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Jenny's Tribute Wall page at airsman-hires.com. A public procession will depart Church of Our Saviour around 11 a.m. Wednesday and travel west on State Street, right on Clay Street, left on Douglas Avenue, left on East Street past the Bowl Inn, around the square and past the Morgan County Courthouse to Park Street. It will continue south on Park Street past Illinois College to Edgehill Road, west on Edgehill Road to Lincoln Avenue, then south to Calvary Cemetery. Anyone wishing to line the procession route is welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Jenny Geirnaeirt Memorial Fund, which is being established for her children's education. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.