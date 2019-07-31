Jeremiah A. Brainerd, 40, of Jacksonville died Monday, July 29, 2019, in Jacksonville.
He was born Feb. 26, 1979, in Springfield, the son of Alan D. and Darlene Key Brainerd. Jeremiah married Jennifer Elizabeth Bergstrom on May 30, 2002, in Jacksonville, and she survives.
Jeremiah also is survived by one daughter, Sydney Elizabeth Brainerd of Jacksonville; his mother, Darlene Brainerd of Jacksonville; one brother, Joshua Brainerd of Oregon; one sister, Jamie Meneley of Jacksonville; one niece, Caitlin Meneley of Jacksonville; and his mother-in-law, Fay Bergstrom of Jacksonville. Jeremiah was preceded in death by his father.
Jeremiah was a paramedic with Lifestar Ambulance in Jacksonville for many years. He also had worked as a paramedic in Pike County and Taylorville. Jeremiah loved hunting and fishing and was proud to have assisted with the formation of the Jacksonville High School Bass Fishing Team. He loved trips to Wisconsin with his family, going to concerts with Jennifer, and a good steak. Above all else, he cherished the time he spent with Sydney.
A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family to assist with Sydney's college education. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 31, 2019