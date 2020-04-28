Jerri Penton, 62, of Jacksonville died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield from complications of pneumonia.

She was born June 3, 1957, in Jacksonville, the daughter of James Carl and Margueriette Ellen Kinney Penton.

She is survived by two sisters and one brother, Janet (David) Deweese of Tupelo, Mississippi, James A. Penton of South Jacksonville and Tonya (Bobby) LeVeque of Springfield; three nieces and two nephews, Jennelle, Drew, Jennifer, Timmy and Jakob; several great-nieces and great-nephews; a sister-in-law, Linda Kuchenbecker of Tinley Park; and her beloved dogs, Maggie and Molly — "M & M".

Jerri was a 1975 graduate of Jacksonville High School,where she played on the first girls basketball team her senior year. Following high school, she worked at Lundia Meyers in Jacksonville for 34 years and later for Memorial Medical Center in Springfield until her passing. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball and also loved playing golf with her nephew, Drew. She was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings. She especially enjoyed trips to the beach in Florida with her sisters.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be announced at a later time. Memorials are suggested to PAWS. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.