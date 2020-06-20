Jerri Penton, 62, of Jacksonville died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield from complications of pneumonia.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Jacksonville East Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to PAWS. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.