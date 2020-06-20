Jerri Penton
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerri Penton, 62, of Jacksonville died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield from complications of pneumonia.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Jacksonville East Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to PAWS. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Jacksonville East Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
42 entries
May 23, 2020
Tonya, Janet, and Penton family, iwas so sorry to learn about Jerri. Because I have not seen her as an adult, I immediately imagined her as that cute little spunky athlete I knew from our youth. Anytime is a difficult time to loss a loved one, but to lose a baby sister in the midst of a pandemic is unimaginable. Please accept my sincere condolences.
Suzi Lukeman Armstrong
Friend
May 5, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Jerri's passing-- she was a great, long time friend and we even shared a birthday! So happy that she was able to attend the last JHS Class of 1975 mixer at Bahan's-- may she RIP! My thoughts and prayers are being sent to her entire family at this most sad time!
Jan Mills
Friend
May 3, 2020
Dear family of Jerri, my heart aches for your loss. Jerri was a special friend of mine and we spent years playing softball. She was always willing to do anything for anyone. She had the biggest heart and the most generous spirit. She was loved and will be greatly missed. Barb Ginder
Barb Ginder
Friend
May 3, 2020
To Jerris Family, Sorry for the loss of such a good soul. She was a friend for many years. Her smile an laugh would light up a room. Thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Cheri Clement
Classmate
May 1, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jerry. I will miss her laugh and those giggles! Peace to all her family.
Lottie Baldwin
Friend
May 1, 2020
So sorry to hear you're gone Jerri, My heart goes out to the family. Prayers and God's strength.
George Onorio Ingram
Friend
May 1, 2020
Jerri always had a very fun loving, positive attitude. She was always prompt with getting our supplies to us. She will be greatly missed.
Christine White
Coworker
April 30, 2020
Jerri was a very good friend. Lynda Hartz and I golfed with her every year in the Woodson golf outing. We had so much fun.
Deb Wallis
Friend
April 30, 2020
Deb Wallis
Friend
April 29, 2020
Janet, Tonya and all,
I am incredibly saddened to hear about Jerri. She was a great friend to me for so many years, and was always ready with a laugh and a smile. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Donna Dougherty
April 29, 2020
Condolences to the family from Dan Currier, a high school classmate.
April 29, 2020
Tonya, and family, it was so sad to learn of Jerry's passing. She had such a sparkling personality! May the many memories of her give you some comfort.
Lisa Riegel
Friend
April 29, 2020
Always my friend....I will miss you.
Michael Prewitt
Friend
April 28, 2020
jerri was a just amazing person she was kind she was full of life she always knew what I needed when I called her I cant believe she is gone we had so many talks laughs and if we needed to vent we would do so and move on I feel like I have lost a sister rest in piece I will never ever forget you and I will always cherish the friendship we had
LYNN Smith
Friend
April 28, 2020
Jerri will be missed by her Memorial family. She was always positive with a smile on her face. I think just about everyone knew her on night shift.
Tim Smith
Coworker
April 28, 2020
Janet and family, So shocked to learn of Jerri's passing. Always had a smile and kind word every time I ran into her. May your memories comfort you and live on in your heart and soul.
Karen Hayes
April 28, 2020
Jerri was a very sweet lady she will be miss by mine but never forgotten
Rita Goodall
Friend
April 28, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. We shared many laughts togather the years here in central supply. She will be greatly missed.
Sharon Casteel
Coworker
April 28, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.I know Jerri from MMC.Jerri was a wonderful person.Your Family are in my prayers.
Kay Marada
Coworker
April 28, 2020
My husband worked with Jerri at Memorial Medical Center. She was one of the first friends he made while working there. We were so saddened to hear of her passing. She was a wonderful lady and I think back to all the fun we had kidding around. She will be greatly missed. God Bless her and her family!
Tim & Bobbie Sexton
Coworker
April 28, 2020
It was a sad day when I heard of Jerris passing. She had been a big part of my life after college. She had a huge heart and she will be missed. Jerri-May God bless you and keep you by his side.
Angela Grable
Friend
April 28, 2020
Tonya, Janet, Jim,
I am so sorry. So many memories flooding in. That mischief smile and full of life spirit. She made junior high, high school so much fun for many. I loved her dearly.
Jacki Brown Miller
Friend
April 28, 2020
She was a kind & caring soul . She always had a smile & would give you hugs. Janet, Jim and Tonja my prayers and GOD's blessings go out to you and yours.
Janell Meyer
April 28, 2020
Prayers to the family, Jerri will be missed.
Jill Semanik
Coworker
April 28, 2020
Jerri's fun-loving attitude impacted so many people around her on a daily basis. She brought a lot of passion and pride to her work and it showed in the results and influence she had to other colleagues. She will be missed greatly.
Matt Hull
Coworker
April 28, 2020
Jerri was a great co-worker always had a smile and a fun remark. We spoke of her family and her fur babies M & M.
She will be greatly missed.
Kris Armour
Coworker
April 28, 2020
Kris Armour
Coworker
April 28, 2020
She was a beautiful soul. I worked with Jerri at Memorial for years. She will be missed for sure!!
Michelle Book
Friend
April 28, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. 6C
Coworker
April 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joan horn
Friend
April 28, 2020
She always had a smile and was so kind. Our hearts are broken at MMC.
Corrie Pirtle
Coworker
April 28, 2020
What a great woman. I will miss her smile and the little chats we always had on nights. She will be missed. So sorry for your loss.
Alicia Adams
Coworker
April 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss! I worked at MMC and knew Jerri from there. Jerri was always so kind and always had a smile and a friendly greeting when she visited the nursing units. She will definitely be missed. God Bless you Jerri!
Sandy Rosenberger
Friend
April 27, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rumer Diamante
April 27, 2020
Jerri was a wonderful gal. Always a smile and quick wit! She will be truly missed.
Becky Castaneda
Coworker
April 27, 2020
My prayers got out to her family. She will be missed by many. God be with you.
Sue Blackman
Friend
April 27, 2020
It seemed like every time I was having a hard shift at work Jerri knew because she would always show up to my unit and try to make me laugh. She was a breath of fresh air & truly the sunshine during our night shifts. Her boisterous laugh ringing down the halls will be missed.
Rumer Diamante
Coworker
April 27, 2020
She was such a wonderful person. I always loved the nights she was there to work with. She will truly be missed
Jessica Soliz
Coworker
April 27, 2020
Jerris humor, positivity and smile each and everyday would light up the halls at Memorial Medical Center ..... she will be greatly missed! Prayers of comfort and peace for her family.
April 27, 2020
I am so sorry to see that Jerri has passed. You will all be in my prayers
Jaye Hinds
April 27, 2020
I will miss the great fun and friendship we had at work and away from work and your great smile and laughter RIP my friend
Charlie White
Friend
April 27, 2020
I met Jerri at MMC. It was always a pleasure seeing & talking with her. She was a shining light that will be missed.
Liz Lucas
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved