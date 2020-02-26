ROODHOUSE — Jerry Preston Piper, 68, of Roodhouse passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born April 8, 1951, in White Hall, the son of Lloyd and Martha Preston Piper. He married Carol Burton on Sept. 24, 1993, in Carrollton, and she survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Megan Piper (fiancé, Pietro Alfano) of Jacksonville; three sons, William "Joey" Reilley (fiancée, Dawn Chaudoin) of Roodhouse, Danny (Deb) Piper of Springfield and Nicholas Burton of Peoria; three grandchildren, Brenton Reilley, Salvatore Alfano and Ava Reilley; a brother, Roger (Cheryl) Piper of Merritt, a sister, Mary Lou (Mick) Brangenberg of Roodhouse; and niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jerry was an over-the-road truck driver for many years. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and farming, and he looked forward to family trips to Sturgis. He loved his grandchildren, to whom he was known as Boppy.

The family will host a celebration of life gathering after 4 p.m. Saturday at Garner's in Roodhouse. Memorials may be made to the family. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.