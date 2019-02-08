Obituary Print Jerry Warren Hopkins (1954 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Jerry Warren Hopkins, 64, of Springfield and formerly of Roodhouse passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 6, 2019, at Brother James Court in Springfield.



He was born May 8, 1954, in Carrollton, the son of Richard S. and Lila McDaniels Hopkins.



He is survived by one sister, Jacqueline Jane Hadden of Jacksonville; one brother, Joseph R. (Abbe) Hopkins of Palo Alto, California; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, C.B. Hadden.



Jerry had worked at Franklin Life Insurance in Springfield for 20 years. He later was employed at the State Capitol Building in Springfield, where he was an honorary deputy. He grew up in First Baptist Church in Roodhouse and enjoyed listening to '60s music, dancing, writing and going out to eat.



The family will meet friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with interment to follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. Memorials are suggested to Brother James Court in Springfield. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

