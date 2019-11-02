Jesse C. Lash, 91, of Loami died Thursday morning, Oct. 31, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 31, 1928, near Alexander, son of the late John Walter and Margaret Ellen Childers Lash.
Surviving is his longtime companion, Alma Cole of Loami; one son; four daughters; a brother, Glen Lash of Denver, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter in infancy; five brothers, Walter, Jim, Bob, John and Charles Lash; and three sisters, Eva Flynn, Florence Haley and Mary Bennett.
Jesse retired from Corn Products in Pekin after 25 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Burial will be at Franklin Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Loami Rescue Squad, c/o Williamson Funeral Home, 1405 Lincoln Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 2, 2019