JESSE F. BARRETT, 79, of Meredosia died Sept. 7. Graveside services, 2 p.m. Saturday at Bethel Cemetery near Chandlerville. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Friday at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia. Face masks and social distancing required.



