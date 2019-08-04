Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WHITE HALL — Judy Ashton, 91, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Green Valley, Arizona, after a short illness.



She was born March 31, 1928, in White Hall to Harry and Nelle Nash, who preceded her in death.



She was married May 25, 1972, to Robert Ashton, who preceded her in death. She also was preceded in death by her two sisters, Annis McCollom of White Hall and Lois Phillips of Springfield.



She is survived by one niece, Michele (Keith) Wilson of Springfield; and five nephews, Doug Phillips of Springfield, Jeff (Virginia) Phillips of Plano, Texas, Alan (Sandy) Phillips of Benton, Kentucky, Ron (Pam) McCollom of Mulkeytown and Warren (Pinky) McCollom of Tucson, Arizona.



After graduating from White Hall High School, Judy attended secretarial school in St. Louis and then worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad in St. Louis for more than 20 years before marrying and relocating to Pittsburgh, Cleveland and then Green Valley.



She loved and was very accomplished at knitting. She was actively involved in the Knit and Sew group and ministries at the United Methodist Church of Green Valley.



Judy requested that no services or memorial be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the University of Arizona Cancer Center or Christ United Methodist Church in White Hall. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 4, 2019

