Jewell Zook, 88, of Jacksonville died Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020, at Passavant Hospital after an unexpected illness.

A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the International Essential Tremor Foundation, P.O. Box 14005, Lenexa, KS 66285-4005; or essentialtremor.org.

She was born Feb. 19, 1932, in rural Lawndale, Logan County, at the farm home of her parents, George V. Sr. and Emma Begolka Opperman. She married George A. Zook on Dec. 24, 1955, in Lincoln.

He survives, along with their daughters, Julie of Normal and Nancy of Chicago; a sister-in-law, Ruth Opperman of Lincoln; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The youngest of four children, Jewell was preceded in death by her siblings, Donnabelle (the late Harold) Pech, George V. Opperman Jr. and Emma Lou (the late Alan) Lemon; and a nephew, Roger Pech.

Jewell earned a bachelor's degree in art education from Illinois State Normal University and taught in Pontiac and Springfield before joining Jacksonville School District 117 as an elementary art supervisor. She retired in 1992.

With her adventuresome spirit and rollicking laugh, Jewell was a wonderful encourager to her family and everyone she met. Her family came first, but just barely, once golf and later bridge came into her life. She was a fierce competitor and dedicated practitioner of her avocations, and delighted in helping others learn and enjoy the games she loved so much.

A gifted artist, she used her talents to create jewelry, pottery, and drawings and paintings using various media. Her sewing abilities produced wedding dresses for her sisters and special-occasion clothing for her children.

In their early married life, Jewell and George lived in suburban Los Angeles, where they shared great friendships, cocktails and culture with other couples who had migrated there to enjoy the sunshine and beaches. When they moved to Jacksonville in 1959, they were similarly gifted with a succession of neighbors and close friends who were like family.

Jewell was a longtime participant in an SIUC School of Medicine study of essential tremor and chose to donate her brain to an IETF research program at Columbia University. She faced a number of health problems in recent years but never let them direct the course of her life or her joy and interest in whatever task had her current attention.

A teacher to the end, how she lived her life was perhaps her greatest lesson plan.