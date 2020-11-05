1/1
Jill Renee Havlin
WHITE HALL — Jill Renee Havlin, 59 of White Hall passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

She was born Nov. 22, 1960. In 2020, she married her life partner of 21 years, David Gene Havlin, in White Hall.

She graduated in 1978 from North Green High School and worked for 40 years as a certified nursing assistant, as well as various other jobs.

She is survived by her husband, David Havlin; children, Sarah Javaux (partner, Evan Seaton), Seth Shaw, Clayton Shaw (partner, Cheyanne Sprague) and Mike Wood (wife, Brianne Wood); grandchildren, Ashten Cox, Winter Cox, Briar Javaux, Brayton Pinkerton, Ryleigh Shaw, Evangeline Shaw, Emma Shaw, Mason Shaw, Meera Smith. Trista, Rykky and Stella Watson, Jordan Shaw, and Maddie and Peyton Cox; and several siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Margaret Talkington; sisters, Debbie Combs and Judy Brege; a brother, Robert "Louie" Talkington; her first husband, Buford "Lonnie" Shaw; and a granddaughter, Sierra Shaw.

A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 — Jill's 60th birthday — at Para-Dice Club in White Hall. All memorials may be made to her daughter, Sarah.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
