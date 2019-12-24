Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Beard. View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Early in the morning of Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, Jim Beard, 65, went to sleep at his home in Ogden and woke up in Glory with his Jesus. He escaped his earthly trials of congestive heart failure and Parkinson's disease and found freedom.



Jim was born Aug. 4, 1954, in Jacksonville, the son of Robert Lee and Violet Davis Beard.



He is survived by one sister and two brothers, Linda (Gary) Stanberry of Champaign, Joel (Tabitha) Beard of Lincoln and Noel (Kathleen) Beard of Jacksonville. Many nieces and nephews are left to remember Uncle Jim, as well as a gaggle of cousins.



Jim was a graduate of Jacksonville High School, Class of 1974. He worked at Elm City Rehabilitation Center for many years, starting in 1976. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Jacksonville and was very active in Special Olympics. He even participated in basketball in 1987 at the International Special Olympics in South Bend, Indiana, representing Illinois.



After Jim moved to the Ogden area, he continued to participate in Special Olympics and attended the day program at Developmental Services Center in Champaign. He attended Ogden Nazarene Church and looked forward to the first Sunday of the month, which was Potluck Sunday.



A special thanks to Curtis House Group Home in Ogden for their love and care for Jim his entire stay with them, especially his last days.



Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Ogden Nazarene Church, 206 Market St., Ogden, IL. Visitation will follow at 2 p.m. A memorial service will be at a future date in Jacksonville, with private interment at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Ogden Nazarene Church or Developmental Services Center. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

