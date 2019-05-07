Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy K. Hoots. View Sign Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Visitation 1:00 PM Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER — Jimmy K. Hoots, 86, of White Hall passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, in White Hall.



He was born May 13, 1932, in Alsey, the son of the late James Henry "Deacon" and Frances Rebecca Daniel Hoots. He married Betty Evans on April 1, 1950, in White Hall, and she survives at home. Also surviving are their sons, Danny (Barbara) Hoots of Coats, North Carolina, Kenny (Debra) Hoots of White Hall, Steven Hoots of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Mike Hoots of White Hall; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Joyce Six of Jacksonville; his brother, Sonny Hoots of Eldred; and many nieces and nephews.



Jimmy attended Alsey and Winchester schools. He worked for many years in the family business, Hoots and Hoots construction. He was a fireman for more than 20 years with White Hall Fire Department, a member of White Hall Sportsman's Club and played and sang in a country western band for several years.



A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be at Manchester Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 1 p.m. Friday until the time of the service at the funeral Home. Memorials may be made to White Hall Fire Department.

