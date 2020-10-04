WHITE HALL — Jo Ann Lyman Price,98, of White Hall passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at her home. She was born Sept.r 21, 1922 in White Hall the daughter of Joseph and Eunice Gollier Lyman. She married Robert V. Price on July 28,1951 and he preceded her in death on July 10,2019.

She is survived by three children, James (Kay) Price of Roodhouse, Mary Price and R.V. (Barb) Price both of White Hall; five grandchildren, Seth (Stephanie) Price of New Berlin, Jessica Price of Portland,OR, Ellen (Tom) Putting of St. Louis, Kari (Josh) Burton of Roodhouse and Rachel Price (Ken Marek) of Decatur and six great-grandchildren, Liam and Ethan Price, Leona, Lilly, Lorelai and Lila Burton. She was preceded in death by one sister, Jane Lyman Glass and a great-grandson, Luke Adam Price.

A graduate of White Hall High School Class of 1939, Mac Murray College Class of 1943. She taught in Milton,Hillview, White Hall and retired from North Greene in 1979.She was a teacher of American History, Speech and English. Jo Ann directed the Jr. and Sr. plays and helped with musicals. Her family believes she had watched all 456 episodes of Law and Order and also all episodes of Matlock and Walker Texas Ranger and no one was ever allowed to talk while she was watching Jeopardy. She was an avid sports fan especially the St. Louis Cardinals and college basketball "Go Syracuse". Jo Ann always looked forward to lively conversation with the coffee clutch at the White Hall United Methodist Church. Her intelligence, opinions, wit and sarcasm will be missed by all who knew her.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at White Hall Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to White Hall First Baptist Church or Christ United Methodist Church. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.