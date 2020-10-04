1/1
Jo Ann Lyman Price
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WHITE HALL — Jo Ann Lyman Price,98, of White Hall passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at her home. She was born Sept.r 21, 1922 in White Hall the daughter of Joseph and Eunice Gollier Lyman. She married Robert V. Price on July 28,1951 and he preceded her in death on July 10,2019.

She is survived by three children, James (Kay) Price of Roodhouse, Mary Price and R.V. (Barb) Price both of White Hall; five grandchildren, Seth (Stephanie) Price of New Berlin, Jessica Price of Portland,OR, Ellen (Tom) Putting of St. Louis, Kari (Josh) Burton of Roodhouse and Rachel Price (Ken Marek) of Decatur and six great-grandchildren, Liam and Ethan Price, Leona, Lilly, Lorelai and Lila Burton. She was preceded in death by one sister, Jane Lyman Glass and a great-grandson, Luke Adam Price.

A graduate of White Hall High School Class of 1939, Mac Murray College Class of 1943. She taught in Milton,Hillview, White Hall and retired from North Greene in 1979.She was a teacher of American History, Speech and English. Jo Ann directed the Jr. and Sr. plays and helped with musicals. Her family believes she had watched all 456 episodes of Law and Order and also all episodes of Matlock and Walker Texas Ranger and no one was ever allowed to talk while she was watching Jeopardy. She was an avid sports fan especially the St. Louis Cardinals and college basketball "Go Syracuse". Jo Ann always looked forward to lively conversation with the coffee clutch at the White Hall United Methodist Church. Her intelligence, opinions, wit and sarcasm will be missed by all who knew her.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at White Hall Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to White Hall First Baptist Church or Christ United Methodist Church. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
White Hall Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall
234 N. Main St.
White Hall, IL 62092
(217) 374-2337
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved