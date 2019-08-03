CARROLLTON — Jo Ann Roth, 85, of Carrollton died Thursday evening, Aug. 1, 2019, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville.
Born in Carrollton on Jan. 19, 1934, she was a daughter of the late John C. and Lora (Wood) Gillingham.
She was married to Gerald Roth on June 4, 1952, and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2002.
Surviving are her siblings, Darlene Carmean of Carrollton and Neal (wife, Pat) Gillingham of Carrollton; and many nephews nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; siblings, Lillian Helderman, Betty Gerson, Mary "Pete" Hetelle, Louise Scheffel, Neoma Schmidt, Harry Gillingham, Willis Gillingham and John "June" Gillingham; and two infant sons.
Jo Ann was a correspondent for the Greenfield Argus. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Carrollton. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals and bingo.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church in Carrollton with burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John's Church or School. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 3, 2019