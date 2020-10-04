1/1
Joan D. Hicks
1951 - 2020
Joan D. Hicks, 69, of Jacksonville died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

She was born Jan. 9, 1951, in Meredosia, the daughter of Carl and Elizabeth Shearburn Breckon. She married Robyn Hicks and he survives.

She is also survived by two daughters and one son, Sherri (Sal) DeVore-Benitez of Naperville, Angela DeVore of Clearwater, FL, and Jeffrey DeVore of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Andrew and Elena Benitez, both of Naperville; her step-mother, Marjorie Breckon of Jacksonville; her sister; Mary Ann (Ed) Marcin of Naperville; and one step-brother, Howard Enke of Roodhouse. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Mark Breckon.

Mrs. Hicks was a 1969 graduate of Meredosia-Chambersburg High School and then graduated from Illinois College. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Winchester. Joan dedicated her life to helping others, including overseas mission trips, and was a loving grandmother.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Antioch Cemetery, east of Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Cornerstone Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Fund or to Samaritan's Purse Operation Shoebox. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Antioch Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
