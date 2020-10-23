1/
Joan Foster Hunter
1929 - 2020
MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. — Joan Foster Hunter, 91, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at her home in rural Montgomery City.

Joan Frances Foster was born in Jacksonville, Illinois, on April 2, 1929, to Harry W. Foster and Mabel Frances Foster. She married Harold Hunter Jr. on June 15, 1950, in Jacksonville, Illinois. They soon purchased their farm and built their home in Montgomery County. They were married for 67 years before he preceded her in death on March 8, 2018.

Joan was cremated. There will be no services at this time. Her ashes will be interred at Antioch Cemetery in Morgan County, Illinois, near Jacksonville, alongside those of her husband. Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at schlankerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
