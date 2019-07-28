|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan (Lukeman) Fry.
|
|
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:30 PM
View Map
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel
|
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel
|
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Joan Lukeman Fry, 96, of Jacksonville, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing.
She was born Nov. 6, 1922, in Jacksonville, the daughter of John Clarence and Alice Baum Lukeman. She married William E. Fry on Feb. 15, 1947, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 1996.
She is survived by five sons and one daughter, Luke (Deborah) Fry of Jacksonville, Marie (George) Renner of Queen Creek, Arizona, John (Rose) Fry of Bloomington, Thomas (Joanne) Fry of Windermere, Florida, Peter (Elizabeth) Fry of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Daniel (Jennie) Fry of Windermere, Florida; 13 grandchildren, Sarah, Jacob, Jessica, Joseph, Thomas, Ann, Daniel, Bill, Jack, Layne, Ali, Max and Lucy; nine great-grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two great-grandsons, Patrick and Joshua; two brothers, John Richard Lukeman and Elmer Lukeman; and one sister, Alice Marie Hartong.
Mrs. Fry was a 1940 graduate of Jacksonville High School, and then graduated from MacMurray College, where she was a member of Phi Nu. Upon her college graduation, during World War II, she worked as a Systems Service Representative for IBM until meeting and marrying Bill in 1947. She was a lifetime member of Church of Our Saviour, where she was baptized, received her first Communion, was confirmed, and was married. Her proudest accomplishment was raising her family with her husband.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday at Church of Our Saviour, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A prayer service will be held 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, where the family will meet friends 4-6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Our Saviour Grade School or to MacMurray College. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 28, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|