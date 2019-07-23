Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan (Simmons) McGill. View Sign Service Information Colwell Memorial Home 515 State Street Beardstown , IL 62618 (217)-323-1100 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Funeral 11:30 AM Colwell Memorial Home 515 State Street Beardstown , IL 62618 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BEARDSTOWN — Joan McGill, 86, of Springfield and formerly of Beardstown died peacefully early Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health in Springfield.



She was born in Beardstown on May 3, 1933, a daughter of Greenville and Edith May Middaugh Simmons. She married Melvin H. McGill on Nov. 13, 1950, in Beardstown and he preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2017.



Survivors include her children, Norma (Jon) Trepal of Springfield, Melvin McGill and Zoe Lambert of Beardstown, and Greenie (Cheryl) McGill, Michael McGill and Kay (Tom) Lawson of Springfield; grandchildren, Amanda (Ernie) Bishop, Jen Long, Christi (Eric) Harbin, Ryan, Nathan and Benjamin McGill, and Joseph Lawson; great-grandchildren, Ashly (Mike), Rachel, Cody, Lexi, Laci, Rhyanna, Marilyn and Matthew; and three great-great-grandsons, Killian, Rigsdon and Carter.



Her parents; her husband; one daughter, Sharon Sue McGill; and six sisters, Florence, Juanita, Opal, Maxine, Renabelle and Vera, preceded her in death.



Mrs. McGill attended Beardstown schools. She was of the Assembly of God faith and taught Sunday school for many years. Her work never ended, from cooking and cleaning to making something out of anything. Her hands were always busy. She had an unconditional love for her family. Not only was she a mother to her children, she was a mother to many and a friend to all.



Mrs. McGill's funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown with chaplain Dave Harmon officiating. Burial will be at Beardstown City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of services at the memorial home.



Memorials may be made to Colwell Memorial Home. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 23, 2019

