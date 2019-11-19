Joann Clayton Acree, 73, of rural Jacksonville passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health in Springfield.
She was born July 2, 1946, in Jacksonville, the daughter of James and Evelyn Robinson Clayton. She married Kenneth Acree on Oct. 17, 1965, at MacMurray College's Annie Merner Chapel in Jacksonville, and he survives.
Joann also is survived by two sons, Kenneth Brian Acree and Jeffrey Acree (Teresa), all of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, Victoria Brooke Acree, who was raised in the family home, Cody Matthew Acree, Joseph Clayton Acree, Ethan James Acree, Alexaundrija "Ali" Reinhardt and Abigail "Katie" Reinhardt, all of Jacksonville; three great-grandchildren, Caden Acree, Kinsley Acree and Joshua James Reinhardt; a brother, James Clayton (Christine) of Alexander; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A 1964 graduate of Jacksonville High School, Joann was employed at John Ellis Chevrolet and Bound to Stay Bound Book Bindery in Jacksonville before assuming her full-time position as a homemaker, mom and grandma. She was a member of Westfair Baptist Church and enjoyed playing in the Jacksonville School District 117 Mother's Volleyball League for more than 20 years. In her spare time, she loved to play Bunco, create ceramic artwork and spend time with her children and grandchildren.
A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends at the funeral home from noon Saturday until the time of services. Memorial gifts are suggested to the or Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 19, 2019