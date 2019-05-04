JoAnn Hall, 89, of Jacksonville passed away Friday morning, May 3, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 11, 1929, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Charles and Thelma Alderson Mills.
She is survived by her daughter, Christy Byus of Jacksonville; one grandson, Jamie Byus of Jacksonville; one brother, Robert "Bob" Mills of Jacksonville; one sister, Betty Strawn of Alexander; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Joshua Byus; one brother, Bill Mills; and one sister, Patti O'Connell.
Mrs. Hall had been employed at Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville for many years and retired from the Bread of Love at Beecher High Rise. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
A private service will be held with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to PAWS. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 4, 2019