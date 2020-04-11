Joann Travis Westberg, 92, of Jacksonville died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Jacksonville.

She was born Aug. 29, 1927, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of David and Marian Strahlem Travis. She married John V. Westberg on Dec. 5, 1953, in Elmhurst, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 2008.

She is survived by five children, David (Emma) Westberg and Eileen (Tom) Doyle of Jacksonville, Gail (Brian) Wells of Fort Collins, Colorado, Karen (John) Plunk of Creal Springs, and Ann (Bill) Griswold of Forsyth; 20 grandchildren, Dana (Eddie) Gassaway, Monica (Jason) Martin, William (Courtney) Baulos, Tomas (Infinity) Westberg, Terina M. Westberg, Christina (Patrick) Bickley, Emma (Jason) Criscuolo, John (Erin) Wells, Kasey Wells, Katherine Doyle, Elizabeth (David) Binz, Mary (Michael) Lawlor, Colleen Doyle, Michael (Kaitlyn) Doyle, Patrick (Lydia) Doyle, John (Audra) Plunk, Julie Plunk, Craig (Emily) Griswold, Steven (Robin) Griswold and Sherry (Anthony) Mansur; 23 great-grandchildren; and two foreign exchange students who lived with theWestbergs and became part of their family, Orlando Gomez, originally from Bogota, Colombia, and now living in Duluth, Minnesota, and Benetta Pearson, originally from Monrovia, Liberia, and now living in Elmont, New York.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two sisters, Jean Travis Smith and Patsy Travis Straub.

Mrs. Westberg grew up in Ohio and graduated from Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio. She later returned to school, attending Illinois State University and earning a teaching degree. She taught for several years in Decatur before moving to Jacksonville in 1972. She retired after teaching many years at Jefferson Elementary School. She was a member of

Alpha Delta Kappa teaching sorority, American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and AMVETS Auxiliary. Joann had been a volunteer at Passavant Area Hospital for 44 years and was Volunteer of the Year in 2003; she was one of the first volunteers with the Blood Bank. She especially enjoyed attending the American Legion Baseball World Series.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Passavant volunteer department or to the Illinois American Legion Education Fund. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.