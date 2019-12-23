Joanna Ruth Sager, 89, of Beardstown and formerly of Astoria died Sunday, Dec. 22 at Heritage Health in Beardstown. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 24 at the Woodland Church of the Brethren, near Astoria. Family will meet friends one hour prior to services at the church. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26 at Astoria Cemetery. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 23, 2019