1/1
Joanne "Jody" Carls
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BEARDSTOWN — Joanne "Jody" Carls, 86, of Jacksonville and formerly of Arenzville passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born Oct. 20, 1934, in Beardstown, the daughter of Lewis and Bertha Sprague Winters. She married Roland F. Carls on Oct. 26, 1952, in Beardstown, and he survives in Jacksonville.

She also is survived by her children, Janet Stambaugh of Beardstown, Jon (Debbie) Carls of Pekin and Joni (Jeff) Soer of Jerseyville; five grandchildren; Travis (Andrea) Schroll of Beardstown, Jenna Zielinski of Cape Coral, Florida, Trenton (Petra) Carls of Salem, Massachusetts, Karyssa (Seth) Tefertiller of Jerseyville and Kendrick Soer of Collinsville; two great-grandchildren, Jakobi Schroll and Rylynn Zielinski; and one sister, Dorothy Schone of Sun City Center, Florida. She was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Louise Gregg; and two half-sisters, Nellie Hunter and Elta Gray.

Mrs. Carls was a 1952 graduate of Beardstown High School and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville and Arenzville Women's Club. In her younger years, Jody enjoyed bowling. Her family was her pride and joy, and being a nurturing and caring mother was her No. 1 priority.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Because of the current health situation, face masks will be required. To comply with social distancing guidelines, a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and School. Condolences may be sent to the family online at sagerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
11:30 AM
Sager Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Sager Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sager Funeral Home
202 East 8th Street
Beardstown, IL 62618
(217) 323-2001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved