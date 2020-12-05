BEARDSTOWN — Joanne "Jody" Carls, 86, of Jacksonville and formerly of Arenzville passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born Oct. 20, 1934, in Beardstown, the daughter of Lewis and Bertha Sprague Winters. She married Roland F. Carls on Oct. 26, 1952, in Beardstown, and he survives in Jacksonville.

She also is survived by her children, Janet Stambaugh of Beardstown, Jon (Debbie) Carls of Pekin and Joni (Jeff) Soer of Jerseyville; five grandchildren; Travis (Andrea) Schroll of Beardstown, Jenna Zielinski of Cape Coral, Florida, Trenton (Petra) Carls of Salem, Massachusetts, Karyssa (Seth) Tefertiller of Jerseyville and Kendrick Soer of Collinsville; two great-grandchildren, Jakobi Schroll and Rylynn Zielinski; and one sister, Dorothy Schone of Sun City Center, Florida. She was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Louise Gregg; and two half-sisters, Nellie Hunter and Elta Gray.

Mrs. Carls was a 1952 graduate of Beardstown High School and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville and Arenzville Women's Club. In her younger years, Jody enjoyed bowling. Her family was her pride and joy, and being a nurturing and caring mother was her No. 1 priority.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Because of the current health situation, face masks will be required. To comply with social distancing guidelines, a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and School. Condolences may be sent to the family online at sagerfuneralhome.com.