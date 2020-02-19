WINCHESTER — Joanne "Jo" Clough, 89, of Holland, Michigan, and formerly of Winchester passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

Jo was born Oct. 7, 1930, in Virginia, the daughter of Alvin and Della Ruppel. She married James E. Clough in 1980. He preceded her in death in November 1995.

Surviving are four stepsons, James (Susan) Clough of Chesterfield, Missouri, John (Julie) Clough of Holland, Michigan, Steve (Lany) Clough of Manchester, Missouri, and Mike Clough of Poynette, Wisconsin; one nephew, Doug (Sandy) Ruppel of Aurora, Colorado; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Jo graduated in 1948 from Virginia High School, attended Illinois Wesleyan University and graduated in 1964 from the University of Colorado. She was employed at the University of Colorado Extension Library in Denver, Colorado, until her retirement in 1980. After retirement, she worked part-time at the University of Illinois Morgan/Scott Extension Unit in Winchester from 1990 to 2006.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Royal Park Place, Royal Atrium Inn, Resthaven David's House and Hospice of Holland for their compassionate care.

At Jo's request, there will be no memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to Tree House Humane Society in Chicago or to an animal welfare group of your choice. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.