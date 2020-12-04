ASTORIA — Joanne R. Haberman, 84, of Havana died at 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Havana Health Care Center in Havana.

She was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Ted and Hazel (Ryno) Hardwick. She married Alan Haberman on Dec. 10, 1954, in Beardstown, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 4, 2009.

Survivors include three sons, Ted (Carolyn) Haberman of Springfield, Todd Haberman of Waverly and John (Khristina) Haberman of Hollister, Missouri; two daughters, Diane (Mat) Feigl of Virginia and Terri (Kurt Marlenee) Haberman of West Des Moines, Iowa; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Joanne was a homemaker and a member of the Beardstown and Astoria Lions clubs. She loved crafting, reading and antiquing.

A private graveside service at Astoria Cemetery will be held. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Springfield. Shawgo Memorial Home in Astoria is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be given to the family at shawgomemorialhome.org.