Service Information Worthington Funeral Home 331 West Washington Street Rushville , IL 62681 (217)-322-4342 Service 3:30 PM Worthington Funeral Home 331 West Washington Street Rushville , IL 62681 Visitation Following Services Worthington Funeral Home 331 West Washington Street Rushville , IL 62681

RUSHVILLE — Jodie William Dodds, 50, of Jacksonville passed away at 8:10 a.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Concord Arenzville Road and Ore Road, west of Jacksonville.He was born on July 12, 1969, a son of Ted and Brenda Kay Severns Dodds. He married Teri Jo Fluckey on Aug. 15, 2009, at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. She survives, along with his father, Ted Dodds of Frederick; a son, Scott Michael Dodds, and his wife, Elani, of Jacksonville, Florida; a daughter, Samantha Rock of Jacksonville, Illinois; and two grandchildren, Elijah Dodds and Melody Lafleur. He was preceded in death by his mother; a sister, Holly Kay Dodds; and a brother, Jason Frederick Dodds.Jodie was a correctional maintenance craftsman at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling for many years. Jodie loved life. He liked watching and talking about baseball, especially the Cardinals. He enjoyed being outside and was an avid hunter and fisherman (even on the ice). He loved being in the outdoors, preparing his hunting grounds and sitting in a tree amid the peace and quiet. He found tremendous joy in his grandchildren and spending time with his friends. He was always the guy who was right there to help a friend or a stranger.A celebration of life will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville with military honors by Schuyler American Legion Post #4 and a U.S. Navy Honors Detail. Following military services, family will meet with friends until 7 p.m. Private inurnment will be at a later date on the family lot in Messerer Cemetery near Frederick. Memorial contributions may be given to his grandchildren's college fund. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 24, 2019

