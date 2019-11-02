Joe C. Long, 47, of Jacksonville died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield.
He was born Dec. 31, 1971, in Jacksonville, the son of Joe and Joan Sandberg Long.
Joe is survived by two sisters, Janice (Eric) Floyd of Springfield and Angie (Mike) Fenner of Jacksonville; one brother, Tony Corradi of Columbia, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Joe was a certified nursing assistant and currently was serving as transportation and scheduling manager at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield. Joe was known for his high energy level and being a great friend to everyone. He loved traveling, reading and playing bingo.
Private services will be held with interment at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Lewis Memorial Christian Village. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 2, 2019