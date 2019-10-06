Joe David Coats, 61, of Jacksonville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born, June 24, 1958, in Jacksonville the son of Charles Edward and Glenna LaVeta McDannald Coats.
Surviving are siblings, Edward Coats of Jacksonville, Glenna (Ron) Senters of Springfield, Glenn (Bev) Coats of Jacksonville, and Joy (Roger) Graves of Exeter; brother-in-law, Butch Franciskovich; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, Thomas Wilson Coats; sister, Edna Jane Franciskovich; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Coats and Roxy Coats.
Joe graduated from Winchester High School. He worked for EMI for many years and currently was working at Reynolds. Joe enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson (Cisco). He named his Harley, Cisco, after the Cisco kid TV star, because he always looks good, can sing and always ready for adventure. He loved to travel and take photos to share with family and friends. Joe was witty and funny.
A visitation will be held 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 6, 2019