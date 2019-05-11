SKOKIE — Joe Hubbard, 49, of Libertyville died Thursday, May 9, 2019.
He was born Dec. 19, 1969, the dear son of Paul and Charlotte Hubbard. He was the beloved husband of Kathy Hubbard; the devoted father of Emma Joanne Hubbard, Bennett James Hubbard, Anna Carol Hubbard, Shaila (Adam) Sweders, Johnny (Alyssa) Maloney, Billy Maloney and Joey Maloney; the proud grandfather of Ryan and Jack Sweders; the loving brother of Steve (Stacey) Hubbard; and the uncle of Alexa Hamilton and Lydia Hubbard.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd., Old Orchard Road, Skokie. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home.
A celebration of his life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sheridan Carroll Food Pantry, 2015 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 11, 2019