GODFREY — Joel Frazer, 79, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Morningside of Godfrey.

He was born in Alton on June 16, 1940, the son of Harvey and Ruth (Kite) Frazer. He was a graduate of Alton High School and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, earning a degree in mathematics.

Joel married Judith Ann Seely on Sept. 7, 1963, in White Hall, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 23, 2017, after more than 50 years of marriage.

He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and enjoyed gardening, doing home improvements and, most importantly, spending time with friends and family.

Joel was a cartographer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (formerly the Defense Mapping Agency) for more than 30 years.

He is survived by two children and their spouses, Marcia (Tony) Zitka of Cambridge, United Kingdom, and Gregory (Jennifer) Frazer of St. Charles, Missouri; six grandchildren, Madeline, Samantha and Nicola Zitka, and Justin, Matthew and Stephen Frazer; a sister, Sandra Witzeman of Houston, Texas, and two sisters-in-law, Carol Spangenberg and JoEllen (Pat) Brannon of Jacksonville.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Morningside of Godfrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Father Steve Janoski, celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Memorials may be directed to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or school. Online condolences may be left at eliaskallalandschaaf.com.