CARROLLTON — John B. Behnen, 83, of Carrollton died Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.



Born in White Hall on July 9, 1936, he was the son of the late William and Elsie (Darr) Behnen. He married the former Nancy M. Greaves on April 5, 1958, and she survives. Also surviving are their children, Michael (Gina) Behnen of Pawnee, Stephen (Pat) Behnen of Brighton, Timothy (Vera) Behnen of Grant Park, Jeffrey (Cindy) Behnen of Rockbridge, Amy (Tim) Sexton of Carrollton and Julie (Randy) Henson of Greenfield; grandchildren, Bruce Behnen, Chad (Laura) Behnen, Ryan (Shayla) Behnen, Dayne Behnen, Brent Henson, Jared Henson, Jonathon Behnen, Kayla (Mike Stone) Behnen Schild, Lexi (Nick) Anguish and McKenzie (Randy Rabe) Henson; three stepgrandchildren, Destiny Sexton, Luke Sexton and Ashley Henson; great-grandchildren, Lily Behnen, Parker Todd Behnen, Brookelyn Danielle Schild, Blake John Schild, Peyton Mae Schild, Brynn Elizabeth Behnen, Henry Nicholas Anguish, Emilia Anguish, Oliver William Dickhans and Claire Dickhans; great-stepgrandchildren, Zoe Sexton, Susan Bowman, Addison Williams, Sean Williams, Riker Stone, Grayson Stone, Rylee Rabe and Adalyn Rabe; three sisters, Elizabeth Brown of Jacksonville, Helen Copley of Eldred and Carol Heberling of White Hall; a sister-in-law, Doris Behnen of Carrollton; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William Behnen; a sister, Mary Darwent; a nephew, Mark Darwent; a great-granddaughter, Grace Ann Henson; and two special brothers-in-law, Archie and Larry.



John was a lifelong farmer, handling grain, livestock and dairy over the course of his career. He loved to hunt birds and raccoons. Most of all he loved his grandkids, watching them in sports and being around them.



Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton with burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Carrollton Food Pantry or PAWS in Jacksonville.

