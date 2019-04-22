John B. Brackett, 81, of Exeter passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab. He was born, June 8, 1937, in Winchester, the son of Harold E. and Katherine E. Collison Brackett. John married Karen "Kay" Pate, April 16, 1962. She preceded him in death, Sept. 22, 1967. Surviving are daughters, Julie (companion, Micki Pieper) Brackett of Bluffs and Kim Simpson of Litchfield; grandchildren, Brandon (Elizabeth) Brackett, Brigitte (Josh) Bollman and Meghan Jarman; great grandchildren, Kayla and Alek Brackett, Jordan and Ashtynn Bollman and Arabella Jarman and siblings, Art, Bill, Dort and Jerry Brackett. He was preceded in death by grandchildren, Derick Pokorney and Bradley Bone. John loved working in the yard, reading and watching westerns, starring John Wayne and spending time with his grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester with interment in the Winchester City Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Meredosia/Bluffs Rescue Squad. Condolences may be left online at Mackey Daws Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 22, 2019