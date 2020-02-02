JOHN EDWARD 'JACK' BALDWIN

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — John Edward "Jack" Baldwin, 95, died peacefully on Jan. 26, 2020.

Born in Jacksonville, Illinois, to Sylvan Peak Baldwin and Lawrence Victor Baldwin, he was the third youngest of seven Baldwin siblings. He later had an additional four stepsiblings after his father died and his mother married Ray Barton.

Jack was in the Navy during World War II. He married Mary Spiceland in 1949 and was with her until her death in 1995. He retired from McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Corp. in 1989, after more than 35 years as a machinist for them.

He is survived by his sister, Helen Baldwin of Jacksonville, Illinois; daughters, Pam Marshall Guise and Nancy Baldwin, both of Kansas City, and their spouses, Tim Guise and Edd Bailey; grandchildren, Jesse and Whitney Marshall, and their spouses, Angie Marshall and Rayna Marshall; five great-grandchildren, Simon, Calliope, Elliot, Lucas and Faelynn Marshall; and many nieces and nephews. He also is survived by Pamela Callison, his companion for more than 20 years; and by her daughter, Pamela "P.J." Johnson.

A memorial service will be held in St. Charles, Missouri, at a later date. Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens in Overland Park is in charge of arrangements. To leave condolences and fond memories for the family, visit johnsoncountychapel.com.