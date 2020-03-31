CHANDLERVILLE — John Barrett, 65, of Kilbourne passed away at his home at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020.

He was born June 11, 1954, in Springfield to Arthur E. and Mary M. (Duncheon) Barrett. He married Kara Barker Friend in 2008. She survives.

Mr. Barrett is survived by his wife, Kara of Kilbourne; three children, Shana Lee (Michael) Whitehead, Amy Nicole Barrett and Christopher John (Trista) Barrett; four stepsons, Scott (Tina) Friend, Anthony (Alyica) Friend, Michael (Vanessa) Friend and Tim (Dana) Friend; four grandchildren and 11 stepgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Randal and Kenny Barrett.

Mr. Barrett was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church near Chandlerville. He had worked for Riser Grain Co. as an electrical contractor. He started his own company, A&B Electric, in 1997. Private graveside services will be at Mount Olive Cemetery near Chandlerville. A public memorial service will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Mason County Angels or . Online memorial messages may be left for the family at hurleyfh.com. Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville is in charge of arrangements.