WESTMINSTER, Colo. — John Bradley "Brad" Ivers was born Oct. 7, 1959, in Alton, Illinois. Sadly, he passed away on the evening of Nov. 2, 2020, at his home in Westminster.

Brad grew up in Greene County, Illinois, and attended North Greene High School as well as Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois. He moved to Boulder in the 1980s, got married and had three children, raising them and staying in Colorado the rest of his life.

Brad loved to travel and meet new people, and he found his career doing just that in sales. Eternally optimistic and generous, Brad loved his children more than anything and worked hard to provide for them, wanting nothing more than for them to be happy. He enjoyed cooking large meals for family, listening to music, and watching the Broncos and Rockies. Brad loved his "grandson" Chihuahua, Rocky; taking yoga classes; and traveling, especially to Ireland. He dreamed of retiring to Mexico and eating lots of fresh fruit and fish on the beach.

Brad will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Kilby; his mother, Anna Mae; and a brother, Stanley. Brad is survived by his two sons, Drew and Mason; his daughter, Myla; his sister, Beverly (Brett); his brother, Kevin; and his nephews and nieces.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.