John Campbell, 70, formerly of Jacksonville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Twinsburg, Ohio.

He was born June 24, 1950, to B. Clark and M. Louise (McOlgan) Campbell in Monmouth. He married his high school sweetheart, Belinda Ohren, in 1969; she preceded him in death. Together they raised their daughters Jennifer and Elizabeth.

John began his career teaching middle school math before earning his master's degree in psychology from Western Illinois University. He was a school psychologist for Springfield Public Schools before transitioning to development for Knox College. He then served for many years as vice president for development at MacMurray College. He worked as a school psychologist for Illinois School for the Visually Impaired until his retirement in 2011.

John was especially proud of his family and loved to share their latest accomplishments. He loved a good steak and a strong drink. A wiz at numbers, John also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino. His favorite game was blackjack and, like the rest of his life, his bets were fearless. He enjoyed golf and continued to follow the sport on television when he no longer was able to play.

John is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Jim) Wardell of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Elizabeth (Rich) Hoppe of Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland; four grandchildren, Laurel and Luke Wardell and Eloise and Marshall Hoppe; a brother, Tom (Linda) Campbell of Morton; and a sister, Mary Jane Morgan of Vernon Hills.

John was a proud father and grandfather who was happiest with his family around him, despite his grumpiness if someone wandered in front of the golf game. He will be remembered for his smile, which took time to arrive but often took just as long to leave. He will be greatly missed.

A family memorial service and interment will be held in Monmouth at a later date. Donations are suggested to the ASPCA or your local food bank.