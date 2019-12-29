BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - John Carl Coe, 66, of Bowling Green and a native of Jacksonville, Illinois, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Veta Coe. John was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge, both in Bowling Green. He was chief engineer at WLDS-WEAI in Jacksonville for many years and retired from Western Kentucky University, where he worked with cable television. He enjoyed operating Ham radios and was a volunteer firefighter for Thruston Philpot Fire Department.
He is survived by his daughter, Jana Marissa Coe, and her mother, Pam Coe, both of Bowling Green; and his sister, Phyllis Lael, her husband, Delbert; and his nephew, Greg, all of Woodson, Illinois.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at First Christian Church in Jacksonville, followed by a graveside service at East Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 29, 2019