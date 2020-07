ASHLAND — JOHN R. COLLINS, 97, of Ashland died Thursday, July 2 at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Pleasant Plains Cemetery. The family will meet friends 12:30-1 p.m. at the cemetery prior to the service. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of the arrangements.