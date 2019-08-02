John D. Brooks, 85, of Jacksonville died peacefully in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
John was born in Granite City on Aug. 2, 1933, the son of Roscoe and Helen Johnson Brooks. He was raised in Villa Grove and was a member of the high school Class of 1951. He graduated in 1955 from Beloit College, where he was an accomplished student athlete. John served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1957.
After the military, John settled in Springfield, where he met Dorthy L. Dietrich; they married on July 1, 1961, and she survives. John moved his family along with his career to Jacksonville in 1966. He served as president of Key Life Insurance Co. through 1972 and controller for Central National Life Insurance Co. until 1982. He was chief financial officer for John Deere Life Insurance Co. until he retired in 1996.
John enjoyed playing golf and cherished the friendships he made through that sport over the years. He looked forward to each new golf season, every golf round and the many golf trips he took. He watched golf on TV mainly to improve his own game.
John is survived by four children, Brenda (Tom) Addy of Cascade, Wisconsin; Bob (Kelli) Brooks of Chatham; Barb (Jeff) Atwood of Virginia; and Brad (Laura) Brooks of Lincoln. He has 15 grandchildren and one great-grandson. John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dr. Robert Brooks.
John leaves behind many admirers, including nieces, nephews, friends, fellow golfers and former co-workers. He was a member of Jacksonville Country Club, Elks Club, the "Coffee Club" at Hardee's and the "Choir" group at Barney's.
The family would like to thank the "A Team" members at Memorial Hospital and Passavant Area Hospital and the staff of Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice for their exceptional care and service during their father's final weeks.
Family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the funeral home, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Jacksonville Country Club. Golf attire is appropriate. Memorials are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 2, 2019