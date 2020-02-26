John D. Grady, 70, of Arenzville passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Sept. 5, 1949, in Jacksonville, the son of Maurice "Barney" and Mattie Lee "Peggy" Harris Grady. He married Becky Brunk on Oct. 8, 1978, in Chapin and she survives.

He also is survived by one daughter, Kelly Ann Quick (wife, Amanda Durbin) of Taylorville; three grandchildren, Caleb, Chloe and Ciarra; one sister, Sharon (Frank) Dober of Chapin; nephews, Kevin (Michelle) Dober of Arenzville and Andrew Dober of Springfield; his brother-in-law, Gerald (Ellen) Brockhouse of Springfield; nephews, Young (Melissa) Brockhouse of Springfield and Kelly J. Brockhouse of Jacksonville; two great-nephews, Ethan and Colin Brockhouse; and four great-nieces, Madeline and Victoria Fellhauer and Charlotte and Violet Brockhouse.

Mr. Grady served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked various construction jobs and later worked for many years as a plumber for Leonard & Six in Jacksonville. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing for trout and watching NASCAR.

Military rites will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life and visitation to follow until 6 p.m. Friday. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.