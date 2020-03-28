John David Whitaker

Service Information
Obituary
ROODHOUSE — John David Whitaker, 78, of Patterson passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his residence.

He was born July 22, 1941, in Roodhouse, the son of John A. and Laura M. Hopper Whitaker. He married Glenda M. Wigger on Nov. 23, 1961.

Surviving are his wife, Glenda Whitaker of Patterson; and several cousins.

He was an Army veteran, serving in Vietnam, and a member of Martin's Prairie Church. John was employed at Olin Corp. in Alton as a machinist.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at Pine Tree Cemetery. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
