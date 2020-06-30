The Rev. John E. Haney, 87, of Rockbridge, in the presence of his loved ones, went to be with his savior on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Brother John was born on Oct. 25, 1932, in Commerce, Missouri, to Smith and Madge (Phipps) Haney. He married Wanda Urhahn on April 12, 1953. During their 67 years of marriage, they had three children, Bianca "Beebe" (Steve) Barnes of Rockbridge, Cheryl "Cherie" (Joseph) Vinyard of Greenfield and John (Sandra) Haney II of Le Roy. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Aaron Barnes of Rockbridge, Benjamin (Ashley) Vinyard of Carlinville, Cody (Morgan) Vinyard of Greenfield, Paige Vinyard of Carlinville, and Anna, John Clark and Katie Haney of Le Roy Il. He also is survived by seven great-grandchildren, Cade, Chloe, Claire and Cash Vinyard of Carlinville and Dean, Landon and Tate Vinyard of Greenfield.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; his brothers, Eugene, Alfred and Joe Haney; and his oldest daughter, Beebe.

Brother John served for 27 years as a Southern Baptist pastor in Illinois and Missouri. Prior to his ministry, he served in the Air Force and operated heavy equipment. He loved sharing the gospel at every opportunity and looked forward to his heavenly home.

He loved his family dearly and prayed for each member of it daily. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his biggest joys. He spent many hours hunting and fishing and loved to tell the stories.

The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, with a funeral service immediately following at 6 p.m. at Charity Baptist Church in Greenfield. Internment at Witt Cemetery in Rockbridge will follow. Donations may be made to BJC Hospice. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.