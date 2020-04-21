John Edward Oliver, 89, of Jacksonville died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

He was born Nov. 8, 1930, near Jacksonville, the son of Benjamin Allen and Rose Smith Oliver. He married Patricia Lou Ringger on Sept. 7, 1952, in Watseka, and she preceded him in death on June 13, 2019.

He is survived by his four children, Nancy Jane Oliver of Springfield, Merry Ann (Dave) Sibigtroth of Algonquin, James Edward (Marjorie) Oliver of Jacksonville and Steven Thomas (Carolyn) Oliver of Decatur; seven grandchildren, Chad, Kelli Jo, Eric, Chris, Stephanie, Kendall and Kayla; and seven great-grandchildren, Connor, Carson, Jocelyn, Stella, Maebel, Lucille and Allison. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Hisle and Lucille McHenry.

Mr. Oliver was a 1948 graduate of Jacksonville High School. He operated a grain and livestock farm north of Jacksonville for 42 years. He also worked for the Morgan County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS), now known as FSA, for 29 years in various capacities — supervisor of measurements and reporters, compliance supervisor, and bin site supervisor. John also served as a commissioner for the Jacksonville Airport Authority for 12 years, retiring in March 2000.

A private funeral service will be held, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Barton W. Stone Resident Activity Fund or Memorial Home Hospice. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchancody.com.