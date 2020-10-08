John Edward Sparrow, 70, of Bluffs died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

He was born Dec. 29, 1949, in Jacksonville, the son of Cornelius and Virginia Devarose Sparrow. He married Karen Smith on Dec. 19, 1969, in Winchester, and she survives.

He also is survived by his mother, Virginia Sparrow of Griggsville; two daughters, Heather (Mark) Conard of Darien and Kathy Jo (Todd) Walker of Arenzville; six grandchildren, Caleb Conard, Faith Conard, Makayla Conard, Mallory Conard, Zoey Walker and Cordell Walker; one great-grandson, Jake Edward Walker; three brothers, Neal (Barbel "Babbs") Sparrow Jr. of Florida, Jack (Donna) Sparrow of Florida and Dan (Dixie) Sparrow of Texas; and one sister, Virginia "Jenny" (Steve) Fox of Baylis. He was preceded in death by his father.

Mr. Sparrow was a graduate of Winchester High School and joined the United States Army in 1969, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bluffs. He later worked for Reynolds Consumer Products in Jacksonville for 50 years. An avid outdoorsman, John enjoyed fishing, hunting for mushrooms and collecting walnuts and pecans. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, line dancing, going to yard sales, and visiting Dorothy's Market in Mount Sterling. He loved walking his fur-grandkids, Roxie and Bruno. John especially loved his grandkids and great-grandson and helping anyone in need.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Glasgow Cemetery. Because of the pandemic and understanding that only 50 people can be in the funeral home at one time, a walk-through visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to a college education fund for John's grandchildren, in care of Karen Sparrow. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.