John Edward Sparrow
1949 - 2020
John Edward Sparrow, 70, of Bluffs died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

He was born Dec. 29, 1949, in Jacksonville, the son of Cornelius and Virginia Devarose Sparrow. He married Karen Smith on Dec. 19, 1969, in Winchester, and she survives.

He also is survived by his mother, Virginia Sparrow of Griggsville; two daughters, Heather (Mark) Conard of Darien and Kathy Jo (Todd) Walker of Arenzville; six grandchildren, Caleb Conard, Faith Conard, Makayla Conard, Mallory Conard, Zoey Walker and Cordell Walker; one great-grandson, Jake Edward Walker; three brothers, Neal (Barbel "Babbs") Sparrow Jr. of Florida, Jack (Donna) Sparrow of Florida and Dan (Dixie) Sparrow of Texas; and one sister, Virginia "Jenny" (Steve) Fox of Baylis. He was preceded in death by his father.

Mr. Sparrow was a graduate of Winchester High School and joined the United States Army in 1969, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bluffs. He later worked for Reynolds Consumer Products in Jacksonville for 50 years. An avid outdoorsman, John enjoyed fishing, hunting for mushrooms and collecting walnuts and pecans. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, line dancing, going to yard sales, and visiting Dorothy's Market in Mount Sterling. He loved walking his fur-grandkids, Roxie and Bruno. John especially loved his grandkids and great-grandson and helping anyone in need.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Glasgow Cemetery. Because of the pandemic and understanding that only 50 people can be in the funeral home at one time, a walk-through visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to a college education fund for John's grandchildren, in care of Karen Sparrow. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
OCT
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
October 7, 2020
Our hearts are so heavy at this time, the world lost a diamond and John Edward earned a crown of jewels in heaven for his love and kindness he showed to everyone in this world..he will be so sadly missed. We send our love to everyone that had the greatest honor to know and love John Edward and we pray for peace in their and our broken hearts knowing he sits with our savior tonight!!!!
Beckey Sampson
Family
October 7, 2020
I consider myself blessed to have met and worked with John and to call him my friend. We spent many years working together, both at work and on our days off. I knew John as a kind person who would go out of his way to help ANYONE in need no matter what. He was a worker, not knowing a job too big or too arduous for him to handle. He was quick to smile and quick to joke. He spoke of his family often and always with a gleam of pride in his eyes. These last few days have been tough for I feel as if I lost a part of myself with my friends passing. Rest well John. You have earned it my friend. I will miss you terribly.
Richard Beach
Friend
October 7, 2020
The family has my sympathy at passing of John. He was a very nice person and knew him from my Grandson playing ball with Cordell through the years and seeing him at South Side eating. He will be missed by many. Patricia Engelbrecht (Grandmother of Russell Gregory)

Patricia Engelbrecht
Friend
October 7, 2020
There is so much to Say about John he was a model of a man he spent his life of wanting to do something for someone else. He always thought of someone else before he thought of himself . John was the true meaning of what a true fried was suppose to be he was always going out of his way to help anyone. John was also some one that was true to his word and one of the best co workers you could ask for. John touched so many life's and if you were one of the lucky ones you will always rember him for who he was. My thoughts are with the family during this difficult time . John will be greatly missed but never forgotten
Bill Koch
Friend
