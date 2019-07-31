Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Ernest Burnell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Ernest Burnell, 87, was called home to Heaven to be with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 26, 2019.



He was born in Villa Park, Illinois, on April 21, 1932. The way John lived his life spoke volumes about his character. He had wisdom in his silence, pure joy in his laughter, a deep love of his Heavenly Father and of his family in his heart, understanding in his eyes, compassion in his bear hugs and a strong work ethic in his hands.



John was a supervisor for General Telephone in Illinois from 1950 to 1985. He was a lifetime member of Pawnee Masonic Lodge in Illinois. John received his bachelor's degree from Liberty University and pastored New Hope Baptist Church in Waverly, Illinois, from 1999 to 2014. John and his wife, Barbara, moved to Summerfield, Florida, in 2016.



In his spare time, he loved playing his guitars, enjoyed beekeeping and owned a pick-your-own apple orchard.



John was preceded in death by his father, Edward John Burnell; his mother, Marguarett Henderson; sisters, Arlene Adams and Jane Stottler; and a son, John Edward Burnell. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Burnell; daughters, Teresa Daniels and Penny Gould; granddaughters, Leah Downs, Olivia Bennett and Devin Barton; five great-grandchildren; and his brother, Thomas Cleveland.



