WHITE HALL — John Eugene Hardwick, 73, of Hillview passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 21, 1947, in Carrollton, the son of Elmer and Jessie Bushnell Hardwick. He married Lila Housman on Dec. 18, 1965, in Jacksonville, and she survives.

Also surviving are four daughters, Patty Baldes of Hillview, Vicky (Eric) Cox of White Hall, Teena (Dennis) Collins of Jacksonville and Stormy (Tyler) Ringhausen of Kane; a son, Johnny (Sally) Hardwick of Roodhouse; nine grandchildren, Derek and Shad Baldes, Cody Fisher, Erika Cox, Hailey and Eli Collins, Keegan and Alex Ringhausen, and Shania Hardwick; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Wanda Housman and Peggy DeSha, both of White Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Ray Baldes; a grandson, Ethan Collins; two sisters, Wilma Schutz and Bonnie Hensen; and three brothers, Jerry, Jim "Jimmy" and Robert "Bob" Hardwick.

John worked for the Esarey family for many years on the family farm. He enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.